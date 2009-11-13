Forbes Ranks Most Powerful Men

What determines the power of a man?

When comprising a list of the Most Powerful People, Forbes staff members were faced with many potential candidates, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Many of the nations political figures, business men and women, spiritual leaders, and criminals were reviewed. Their public influence, financial status, active use of power, and their ability to be powerful in multiple spheres of life were all examined. By and far, Barack Obama exceeded all others, climbing up the list to number one.

Among the Top 10:

1. Barack Obama, President, United States of America

2. Hu Jintao, President, People’s Republic of China

3. Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister, Russia

4. Ben S. Bernanke, Chairman, Federal Reserve, U.S.

5. Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Founders, Google, U.S.

6. Carlos Slim Helú, Chief Executive, Telmex, Mexico

7. Rupert Murdoch, Chairman, News Corp., U.S.

8. Michael T. Duke, President, CEO and Director Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

9. Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, King, Saudi Arabia

10. William Gates III, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, U.S.

