Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The wrongful death case brought on by the Jackson family against concert promotion company AEG is unearthing more inconvenient truths about most of the parties involved. Michael Jackson‘s oldest son Prince testified during the trial yesterday and gave the world another reason to dislike Conrad Murray.

During Prince Jackson’s testimony, he revealed how Murray announced to him and his siblings that their father had died. Prince recounted how he and his family sat in a room in their Holmby Hills mansion as Michael Jackson went into cardiac arrest. Prince said he heard a few screams and then he was called upstairs into his father’s bedroom. Prince also stated that when he got upstairs, he saw Michael Jackson “half hanging out the bed” as Murray tried to administer CPR.

Prince went on to describe how Conrad Murray told his siblings that their father had died. According to Prince, Murray walked into the room and very nonchalantly said, “Sorry kids. Dad’s dead.”

After dropping that fact, Prince detailed how his younger sister Paris has been hit the hardest by the death of their father. “She was my dad’s princess. She definitely is dealing with [his death] in her own way,” he said. Paris Jackson has been in the news recently for an alleged suicide attempt.

We sincerely hope the Jackson children can find a way to come to terms with the death of their father someday.

Source

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Gilbert Arenas Arrested For Possession Of Illegal Fireworks

Ludacris Sued For Plagiarizing ‘Sex Room’ Lyrics

Scottie Pippen Claims Guy He Fought Spit At Him And Called Him The N-Word

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Michael Jackson’s Son Gives Us Another Reason To Despise Conrad Murray was originally published on theurbandaily.com