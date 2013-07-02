Uncategorized
Nicki Minaj Blasts ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Kirk Frost

Nicki Minaj Kirk Frost Rasheeda

Twitter seemed to go up in flames after last night’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” If you’ve been keeping up, you know that female MC, Rasheeda is pregnant by her husband Kirk Frost. We were surprised a few weeks ago when Frost asked Rasheeda to get an abortion and on national television at that. On last night’s episode, Kirk showed us just why he was uninterested in Rasheeda having another child- no, not because he cared about her career but because he wants to live like he’s ’21 years old again.’ What? Check out Kirk being lusty and unfaithful below.

Ouch, we cannot wait for the reunion and neither could Nicki Minaj who stepped up on Twitter and dropped some knowledge on Kirk.

Kirk has not yet responded to the wig-sporting Barbie as of yet and neither has Rasheeda. Is this the beginning of a Twitter war or the end of a marriage? Either way, you go Nicki!

