Nicki Minaj Blasts ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Kirk Frost

Twitter seemed to go up in flames after last night’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” If you’ve been keeping up, you know that female MC, Rasheeda is pregnant by her husband Kirk Frost. We were surprised a few weeks ago when Frost asked Rasheeda to get an abortion and on national television at that. On last night’s episode, Kirk showed us just why he was uninterested in Rasheeda having another child- no, not because he cared about her career but because he wants to live like he’s ’21 years old again.’ What? Check out Kirk being lusty and unfaithful below.

Ouch, we cannot wait for the reunion and neither could Nicki Minaj who stepped up on Twitter and dropped some knowledge on Kirk.

Damn my nigga, after 15 yrs u wld embarrass the mother of your child while she's pregnant on nat'l tv like that? cornballs on deck— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 02, 2013

having problems is one thing, broadcasting it on a tv show for some air time is another. that woman stayed by your side. how dare u?— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 02, 2013

And i dare u to say it ain't none of my business. u done sold it to vh1. its everybody business.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 02, 2013

Its levels to this shit…lol…the lower level minds will never understand that. You're willing to ruin a 15 yr bond for vh1? el stupido— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 02, 2013

Kirk has not yet responded to the wig-sporting Barbie as of yet and neither has Rasheeda. Is this the beginning of a Twitter war or the end of a marriage? Either way, you go Nicki!

