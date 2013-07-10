Source | Globalgrind
We really only have one question after hearing this clip of LeBron James free-styling over the “N****s in Paris” beat: Is it almost time for King James to start playing basketball again? He was quick to tag his raps with “#ButImNotARapper” and “#IPlayBall” when he posted them on Instagram last night, so at least he’s aware of the fact that he’s not a very good rapper. But WTF? Clearly, boredom has set in and it’s time for him to get back to work.
To hear the Freestyle, click – HERE.
What do you think?
Lebron James Freestyles Over Jay & Ye's "N****s In Paris"
