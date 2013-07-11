Radar online reports…

Kanye West was outraged that Kris Jenner showed TODAY anchor Matt Lauer a photograph of his daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian‘s momager promised to show Lauer a picture of her granddaughter, the 36-year-old got very riled up behind-the-scenes, an insider revealed….Kanye became

“absolutely apoplectic with anger because he hates Matt,”

the source said.

“Kanye he felt extremely disrespected and insulted by Matt and the direction the interview took in 2010…He was outraged and disgusted that Kris showed Matt a picture of Nori and he is now refusing to speak to her.”

Adding further stress to the pair’s already contentious relationship is Jenner’s ongoing persistence that baby North West make her public debut on her new talk show.

During Lauer’s interview with Jenner, he asked,

“You’ve got a tool at your disposal and I want to know right now if you are going to use it. Are there plans in the first week of this show to reveal either photos of the new granddaughter North or perhaps a walk on from Kim, Kanye and North?” “Well while that’s ambitious, that would be fun,” she told Lauer. “I think you’re just going to have to wait and see and tune in because I’m not sure exactly what’ s going to happen.”

After Kris’ interview was finished,

“Kim called her mother, at Kanye’s direction, telling her not to show any pictures she had of Nori to anyone. Kim was freaking out because Kanye was so angry. Kris just blew her off and promised she wouldn’t.”

Yeezy’s little tantrum hasn’t kept Kris Jenner from speaking highly of him to the media about his great dad skills.

Source

Kanye Upset With Kris Jenner For Showing Matt Lauer Pictures of The Baby was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: