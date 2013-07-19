‘Color Purple’ Co-Star On Oprah: ‘She Would Have Been A Field N*gger’ Back In The Day

Actress Rae Dawn Chong (pictured left), who starred in “Commando” with Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the ’80s, had some choice words about the iconic Oprah Winfrey on “Matty P’s Radio Happy Hour” this week.

After Matty P asked Chong about Oprah’s reportedly negative treatment of her during “The Color Purple” shooting, Chong responded, “No, she was lovely on the set of the Color Purple.”

But according to Chong, whose career pales in comparison to the talk show maven and TV network owner, things between them went downhill, after she landed her “Commando” role as “Cindy.”

“It was after when I did ‘Commando,’ and I starring with Maria Shriver‘s husband in a movie, that’s when she was a total b*otch.

“She invited me to come to a show when I started ‘Commando,’ and she just wasn’t having it. She’s competitive and she didn’t like me. She just wasn’t having me.

…

“And I ended up being backstage and she ended up calling me onstage and I was just like, ‘F*ck you, b*tch.”

While Chong doesn’t make it clear exactly what Oprah did to her, she did continue to give backhanded compliments to Oprah, saying, “All I can say is she is amazing, I respect her, I think she has done great things for women of color, women of a certain size; I think she’s an icon, but does that mean she’s a good person?”

At one point, Chong reportedly makes reference to Oprah’s looks, saying, “She’s so enormously insecure. If you wanna distill Oprah Winfrey down to like her most basic components. She wants to be beautiful.”

Then Chong, who is half-black, exposes herself for being not only seemingly jealous but likely colorstruck, “If you look at the way [Oprah] looks, she looks like 60 years ago she would have been a house keeper luckily. She would have not been a house n**ger; she would have been a field n**ger.”

Chong doesn’t stop there, though, in fact she sinks to new lows with comments, such as, “The thing that’s really great about Oprah that you can’t take away from her is that she’s a great brown-noser,” and, “No matter how vile she is, you kinda gotta go, ‘hello hats off,’ like, you’ve done an amazing thing you have actually shifted the DNA of the universe.”

Can anybody say, “Hater?

Listen to part of Rae Dawn Chong’s Oprah rant here:

Sound off!

