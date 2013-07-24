Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Adele Make Forbes’ 2013 Top 30 Under 30 Earners List. Forbes’ recently unveiled “Top-Earning Celebrities Under 30″ list, “Diamonds” singer Rihanna and “21″ powerhouse Adele made the top 10.

According to Forbes, Rihanna comes in at no.7 on the tally, raking in $43 million within the last year.

“The Barbados-born singer continues to rake in the dough, playing over 40 shows during our scoring period and releasing new album Unapologetic, her seventh in seven years. Even if you’re not one of her 30 million-plus Twitter followers, it’s hard not miss her recent singles “Diamonds” and “Stay” and her ubiquitous Vita Coco ads. And that’s a formula that should keep the cash coming for years,” reports Forbes.

Following Rihanna and Katy Perry (no.8), Adele makes the list at no.9, earning $25 million without even releasing a new album in the last year.

As widely reported, Lady Gaga is estimated to have earned $80 million between June 2012 and June 2013. According to Forbes, she would have earned even more if she “had been able to finish her tour.”

