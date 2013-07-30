Entertainment
Tim Allen Wants to Use the N-Word and Have People Accept It

Tim Allen

The man we know as Tim The Tool Man Taylor from Home Improvement and Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story” thinks that he as a comedian should be allowed to use the N Bomb and that everyone should really just accept it because he is not a racist in his heart. We’re speechless!  Check it out in the video below!

Welp! There is not a single thing that we could say that Michael Eric Dyson didn’t cover in about 10 seconds! Where are we as a nation when this topic is even being discussed. We thought this was 2013….guess not.

