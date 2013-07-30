The man we know as Tim The Tool Man Taylor from Home Improvement and Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story” thinks that he as a comedian should be allowed to use the N Bomb and that everyone should really just accept it because he is not a racist in his heart. We’re speechless! Check it out in the video below!

Welp! There is not a single thing that we could say that Michael Eric Dyson didn’t cover in about 10 seconds! Where are we as a nation when this topic is even being discussed. We thought this was 2013….guess not.

SOURCE: TheUrbanDaily.com

Article and Picture Courtesy of The Urban Daily

Videos Courtesy of YouTube and The Urban Daily

Tim Allen Wants to Use the N-Word and Have People Accept It was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com