Tiny Confirms Upcoming Wedding To T.I.

As T.I. continues to serve his one year and one day prison sentence, his fiancée Tiny is continuing to hold him down. She accepted two awards for the king at the BET awards in July and the Hip-Hop awards in October, all the while maintaining her status as his leading lady.

Now the usually quiet Tomeka Cottle is opening up about her relationship and confirming that she and T.I. are indeed getting married.

In a recent interview with XXL magazine, Tiny confirmed her wedding plans with her rapper boyfriend T.I. When asked about a specific date on the wedding, Tiny responded with,

“Sometime next year, but we can’t really give a date yet because we have to find out exactly when Tip is coming home, we’ll have to just plan around that, but I envision a fairy tale wedding.”

When asked about whether they would be working on tracks together, Tiny responded with:

“As far as music together, well, we did one song and we just never really got back in the studio, but I can’t say that you won’t hear anything in the future. I don’t want to give it out yet, I want to hold it to make sure we go in that direction. We have several things that we’re talking about doing together, so we’ll see how that works out.”

Although incarcerated, Tiny explains that T.I has a full schedule and stays busy, as they both await for that 2010 release date.

With Tiny’s background in music, as well as, T.I’s super stardom, can we say the next Beyonce and Jay-Z?

(Ok, maybe not, but it will probably work better than Ashanti and Nelly!)

SOURCE: hiphopwired