Three 6 Mafia’s Reunion Could Be Minus One Rapper

A Three 6 Mafia reunion will happen with or without a key member, Juicy J.

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul is not worried about Juicy J‘s busy schedule and said there are still plans to reunite with key group members including Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black in the near future.

, Paul did promise fans could expect new music from Three 6 Mafia in the form of a project.

“For the reunion, it’s going to be Lord Infamous, Gangsta Boo and Crunchy Black. That’s the main group. We have just been recording records so I just got to see what direction I’m going to take it but it’ll definitely be something that will come out within the year.”

Back in May, Juicy J said unless Columbia Records is willing to dig deep into its pockets there is no reason to rush out a follow-up to 2008’s Last 2 Walk.

“If they cut a check for $15-$16 mil,” Juicy told “RapFix Live” of Columbia Records, where Three 6 are currently signed. “It’s really up to Columbia Records, man. I feel like Columbia Records put that group on the shelf so it’s their call when they wanna bring back the Three 6 Mafia. … The contracts are still signed; the group is still signed with Columbia so it’s really up to the label.“

