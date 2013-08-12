Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Mac Miller has been on a 40-date Space Migration Tour and nearly gave fans a scare at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix this past Friday. The 21-year-old MC stumbles to the ground after grabbing his chest a few times during his performance. The band rushes over as the lights get dim but Mac surprises everyone and continues his performance of “Watching Movies.”

https://twitter.com/MacMiller/status/366057779330433026

Fortunately, he seems to be doing well and his 40-date tour is now ever. Get some rest Mac!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Machine Gun Kelly Has Sex With Adult “Starr” In Nightclub

Usher Heads Back To Court To Reduce Child Support Payments

Naya Rivera Throws Shade At Big Sean’s Ex On New Single ‘Sorry’ [New Music]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Mac Miller Collapses While Performing ‘Watching Movies’ [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Hot 96.3: