Miguel Arrested For DUI

Singer/songwriter Miguel (pictured) was cuffed for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol early Thursday morning, according to TMZ.

Police documents indicate that the performer was driving along a California highway, when he was flagged down by highway patrol officers for reportedly speeding and having an excessive tint on the windows of his late-model BMW crossover vehicle.

When officers reportedly approached Miguel’s vehicle, a strong odor of alcohol allegedly wafted in their direction. Miguel was reportedly instructed by officers to perform a field sobriety test, which he allegedly did not pass. Miguel, whose actual name is Miguel Jontel Pimentel reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .10 which is beyond the .08 legal California limit, according to police.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who garnered the prestigious honor this past year for “Best R&B Song” for “Adorn” and who was also nominated in four other categories, including “Song of the Year” and “Best Rap Song,” was released a few hours later after his arrest on a $5,000 bail.

Miguel is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court on September 9th for a hearing.

