Did Lil Kim pocket $20g?

According to chronicmagazine.com, Lil Kim has released a statement addressing allegations that she pocketed $20,000 and then refused to fulfill the six concert dates for Abstrackt Visions Entertainment.

“We do not have a contract with Abstrakt Visions Entertainment and never received any money from them,” stated Kim’s spokesperson. “Abstrakt Visions Entertainment is in the wrong for falsely promoting Lil Kim in London and will be dealt with accordingly. This matter is in the hands of our legal team.”

In other published reports, Kim’s managment maintains there was a business arrangement reached for the concert; however no money was exchanged and the rapper left when promoters failed to deliver a schedule.

Source: Chonic Magazine

Also On Hot 96.3: