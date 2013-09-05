Source: XXL

Pharrell’s highlight-heavy year keeps rolling on, as he was named British GQ’s Performer of the Year at an award show last night in London. Other attendees included Justin Timberlake, Samuel L. Jackson and Rita Ora as well as designer-of-the-moment Tom Ford, who took home the prize for Designer Of The Year—something Jay Z would approve of, we imagine.

Funnily enough, even though the youthful super-producer has just about as credible of a claim to the King of the Summer title as anyone else, his live performances themselves have been pretty limited—he was absent for the bizarre, Miley-centric performance of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke at the VMAs, and the much-hyped Daft Punk/Pharrell appearance turned out to be little more than an award presentation rather than a live rendition of “Get Lucky.” But his performance in that “Blurred Lines” video might just have done enough to push him ahead on GQ’s list, anyway.

Guess Who’s GQ’s Performer Of The Year? was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

