Jacoby Jones Injured In Party Bus Brawl

After beating the Washington Redskins, the Baltimore Ravens turned their attention to celebration their teammate Bryan McKinnie‘s birthday. Things got a little too turned up because wide receiver Jacoby Jones wound up getting hurt in a fight on a party bus.

While details are sketchy, it has been reported that the team partied at Washington, D.C.’s hot spot Opera Ultra Lounge. When the club closed at three in the morning, people on the party bus began to fight. The bus was filled with various people including a stripper and of course, the Ravens squad. According to an eye-witness, a bottle was swung at Jacoby Jones and it hit him in the head. Jones was hurt from the blow and blood was everywhere. The ambulance was called, but no one was taken to the hospital.

While it is unconfirmed, a source close to the incident says the fight began when the stripper onboard the bus hit Jones in the head with a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne. One of Jones’ friends went to seek revenge when McKinney stopped them. Because McKinney tried to play peacemaker between Jones’ people and the stripper, the fight broke out.

No arrests were made, despite police being called to the scene. Not one passenger on the bus would cooperate with the law.

