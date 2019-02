According to E! Vanessa Simmons is expecting her first baby girl w/ boyfriend, Mike Wayans. She posted a sonogram and added “a little princess on the way”. Their families are very excited for the new edition and they’re due date is February 13th.

For full story visit: http://www.eonline.com/news/465081/vanessa-simmons-is-pregnant-with-a-baby-girl-see-the-sonogram-photo

Also On Hot 96.3: