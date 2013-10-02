Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Tyra don’t play that! Apparently Tyra Banks feels as though her name and brand are entirely too big for wig companies to be biting her style and trying to sell it to the follically challenged! In other words, she doesn’t appreciate wig companies making wigs named after her and the hairstyles that she has been known to rock a time or two!

TMZ is reporting that Miss Banks has filed lawsuits against ten different companies for using her image and names like; The Yaki straight [Tyra-Banks style] wig, the Tyra Banks custom lace wig #046, and the Tyra Banks inspired human hair wig.

Tyra is suing for an injunction to stop the sale of the infringing products and at least $10 million in damages. No word on if she has told the companies to “kiss her fat ass” or not.

Wigging Out: Tyra Banks Sues Wig Companies For Using Her Name was originally published on theurbandaily.com