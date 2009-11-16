Midday Drama: Monday

Dear JJ,

I believe that my fiance is cheating but I just can’t prove it JJ! #1 – He always says that he has to work late but his paycheck is never any different and it should show since he gets paid by the hour! #2 My mom got really sick and spent almost 2 months in the hospital and he never once came to visit. He said “She ain’t my momma and she don’t even like me!” My question is where was he while I was at the hospital all day and all nite? #3-He hasn’t gotten me a ring yet and we have been engaged for 2 years! I love him so much but I just don’t know what to do!

Tiffany

