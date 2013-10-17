Christian Louboutin has officially launched a new line of signature red-bottom stilettos.

Instead of 50 shades of grey, these shoes have several shades of nude. Yes, Bandaid needs to follow suit.

These re-invented heels can be enjoyed by everyone with her different shade of nude from fair blush to rich chestnut, a woman can look get the right look she’s been desiring.

“The shoes are there to give the woman an extra lift, not to take attention away from the legs and what she is wearing,” the designer said, according to Glamour. “They disappear like magic and become a fluid extension of her legs, as in a sketch, elongating the silhouette.”

Don’t we all want to be a little taller, and look a little slimmer?

Get this… not sure which shade best fits your skin tone? Check out the Louboutin Shades app, which helps divas all around choose the pair that best suits her nudie needs.

Check it out. We did. We love it. It’s really not a necessary app and really only comes in handy for one, maybe two-time use. But it sure is fun to play with. The app is available for your iPhone and iPad.

via EURWeb

Louboutin Now Makes Nude Pumps for Brown Girls (Pics) was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com