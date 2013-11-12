Young Jeezy Threatens To Leak Album On Twitter

Rapper Young Jeezy is running out of patience. Again. Next month it will make three years since his last album for Def Jam Records, “TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition,” was released and he is ready to give his fans new material.

In a series of Tweets Jeezy vented his frustration at the lack of support he seems to be getting in finishing and releasing his next album, a fight he also had with “TM:103,” which was pushed back several times.

“I been perfecting this album 2 years for #myfans,” he wrote. “Where @LA_Reid when u need him #RIPShakirStewart. N*ggas @ @DefJamRecords keep playing games if you want! If Def Jam don’t get this right y’all got an early xmas gift #myfans“

Jeezy announced the latest album in September along with a new single, “In My Head” and a new song called “Birfday” was dropped just a few days ago. He might be feeling stressed about a recent lawsuit where the Hells Angels are claiming copyright infringement on their logo, but he might have a legit beef with the label suits.

RELATED:

Young Jeezy Sued By Legendary Motorcycle Club Hells Angels

Young Jeezy Celebrates Launch Of New Luxury Brand Partnership

Trinidad James f/ T.I., 2 Chainz & Young Jeezy, “All Gold Everything” [REMIX]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Young Jeezy Gourmet Footwear Launch 11 photos Launch gallery Young Jeezy Gourmet Footwear Launch 1. Young Jeezy Source: 1 of 11 2. Young Jeezy and Greg Lucci Source: 2 of 11 3. Young Jeezy and Greg Lucci Source: 3 of 11 4. Mimi Faust at Wish Boutique Source: 4 of 11 5. Trinidad James and Young Jeezy Source: 5 of 11 6. Gourmet Footwear Source: 6 of 11 7. Gloss at Gourmet Footwear Launch Event Source: 7 of 11 8. Jeezy, Greg Lucci and Trinidad James Source: 8 of 11 9. Ariane Davis at Gourmet Footwear Launch Event Source: 9 of 11 10. Talib Kweli at Vanquish Source: 10 of 11 11. Jeezy Greg Lucci and Trinidad James Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Young Jeezy Gourmet Footwear Launch Young Jeezy Gourmet Footwear Launch

Young Jeezy Threatens To Leak Album On Twitter was originally published on theurbandaily.com