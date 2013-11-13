Guess Who’s Enlisting This Guy For Their New Album?

Source | Rap-Up

It’s Britney, bitch—and T.I. The King of the South has collaborated with the pop queen for a song on her upcoming album.

T.I. guests on “Tik Tik Boom” off Spears’ eighth album Britney Jean, due Dec. 3.

In addition to Tip, will.i.am guests on “It Should Be Easy,” while she duets with her sister Jamie Lynn on “Chillin’ With You.”

“So SOOO beyond excited to have my baby sis @jamielynnspears on the album. <3 <3 <3 And @Tip!!! My homie,” tweeted Britney.

She is not the only pop star who’s collaborated with T.I. recently. The Atlanta rapper is also featured on “Jewels N’ Drugs” off Lady Gaga’s new album ARTPOP.

The 10-track standard edition of Britney Jean also includes the dance hit “Work B**ch” and the ballad “Perfume.” Four additional songs are featured on the deluxe.

Get the track list for the album – HERE.

