Ro Spit Releases SEXY Visuals For “Bout That Life” [VIDEO]

Ro Spit of Burn Rubber and Eminem’s Detroit Rubber Reality Show releases visuals for “Bout That Life” produced by The Tyrant and directed by Gerard Victor off his Monochrome EP.

“The concept behind the Gerard Victor directed video was to show my appreciation for women and to show women in an empowering light, even when the music may contrast it.” – Ro Spit

