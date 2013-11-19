Keyshia Cole’s Marriage In Major Trouble

Keyshia Cole’s Marriage In Trouble?

Social media can be indicative of a couple’s relationship status and it seems like Keyshia Cole and Daniel “Booby” Gibson’s flailing marriage is playing out right before our eyes. Keyshia and Booby have posted a series of tweets and Instagram posts that sent smoke through the chimney. We thought things might have been looking up when Booby surprised Keyshia with a trip to the Bahamas, but apparently it wasn’t the fix they needed.

Booby posted a pic of him hugged up with a stripper at the club and another clip of him singing the lyrics to Young Dro’s “F**k Dat B**ch.”

Bro, you’re about to be single. Chill.

