Did SAYITAINTTONE Out Rap Meek Mill On “Bezels” Freestyle? [MUSIC VIDEO]

TONE SAYS AY GIRL

SAYITAINTTONE, of Finally Famous (FFOE), releases visuals for his freestyle to Meek Mill’s “Levels” beat by producer Cardo called “Bezels” with his DJ, @DJLimeLightz and 4ShowMag. Check out the visuals directed by Ken Koller below.

