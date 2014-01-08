Uncategorized
Chaos In Mexico As Citizens Fight The Police Over Drug Cartels

Small groups of local vigilantes took up arms and joined forces to storm Paracuaro, headquarters of the Knights Templar gang, where they arrested police officers and seized control of the town in a blaze of gunfire.

They drove into the town in black armoured vehicles shouting ‘Don’t be frightened, we are vigilantes’, before expelling drugs traffickers, whom they accuse of kidnapping people and bribing them to make money.  Several gun battles were reported, leaving at least one dead.

 

Smash: This plane crashed in western Mexico yesterday, killing one man and injuring four others including vigilante group leader, Dr Jose Manuel Mireles

Burnt out: Traffic on the highway outside Paracuaro came to a standstill yesterday after a bus was set alight, allegedly by gang members

