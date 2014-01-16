MLK Events and Activities On Monday January 20th!

FREE admission to many Downtown attractions

Every year, one of the most popular options for Downtown visitors on MLK Day is the chance to visit some of Downtown’s top attractions at no charge.

White River State Park: FREE admission to the following attractions with donation of one non-perishable food item per person, per attraction for Gleaner’s Food Bank.

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art – open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Indianapolis Zoo – open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

IMAX Theater Enjoy the premiere of Journey to the South Pacific 3D . Showtimes run at 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Indiana State Museum – open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NCAA Hall of Champions – open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Victory Field FREE health screenings from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Screening participants receive two FREE tickets to Opening Day at Victory Field April 4.



The Children’s Museum: FREE admission from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Indianapolis Museum of Art: FREE admission from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Discover common threads and make visual connections as you explore the IMA collections. Enjoy family art-making and activities, as well as a featured community art project, One and All, led by Theater of Inclusion. All activities and parking are free for the day.

Rhythm! Discovery Center: FREE admission from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy a special presentation with the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation about Indianapolis’ jazz tradition and Indiana Avenue, a presentation of Speak Out and Be Heard by Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra percussionist Paul and more.

Indiana Historical Society: FREE admission from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King by visiting You Are There 1968: Robert F. Kennedy Speaks, viewing special collection items in the library, watching films on the Civil Rights era and making specially themed crafts. The Stardust Terrace Cafe is offering family-friendly options.

“Day of Service” volunteer opportunity through IUPUI

From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., the IUPUI Day of Service will gather hundreds of students, faculty and guests to volunteer in multiple capacities at various sites around Indianapolis as a tribute to Dr. King’s fervent commitment to social freedom and justice. Volunteers will meet at the IUPUI campus center for registration starting at 8 a.m.

Dr. King Celebration at Crispus Attucks Medical Magnet High School

On Friday, Jan. 17 from 10 – 11 a.m., Crispus Attucks Medical Magnet High School will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King with their 33rd Annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr <http://www.ips.k12.in.us/event/33rd-annual-tribute-to-dr-martin-luther-king-jr/> . Monday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4 p.m., Crispus Attucks Museum <http://crispusattucksmuseum.ips.k12.in.us/> visitors can experience the newly enhanced Civil Rights exhibit entitled “The Man and the Movement” and view a rarely-seen history documentary on the Legacy of Dr. King. Also enjoy a rare Dr. King international stamp collection now on display.

Volunteer at Indy Reads Books

Downtown’s newest used bookstore supporting adult literacy offers another way to give back on MLK Day. Adults and kids alike are invited to help organize shelves and sort through donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mass Ave bookstore. Visit www.indyreadsbooks.org for more.

Harlem Globetrotters at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Harlem Globetrotters, the biggest family show in America, comes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on MLK Day for some afternoon fun and laughter. The game tips off at 2 p.m. and tickets start at $23. Ever seen a 4-point shot in basketball? You just might.

Indiana Historical Society “Indiana Black History Challenge” kicks off

Hoosiers are invited to participate in this special challenge for a chance to win great prizes. The first 5,000 entrants will receive two tickets to theIndiana Experience and 30 players will win four tickets to see the Indianapolis Indians. One grand prize-winner will receive a “Family Fun Pack” that includes an overnight stay and breakfast for four at the Omni Severin Hotel and four tickets to the Children’s Museum. Investigate outstanding black Hoosiers in a medical care and advocacy-themed study guide then test your knowledge by taking the online quiz atwww.indianahistory.org/challenge. The Challenge runs through Feb.