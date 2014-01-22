UPDATE: More Drama for Jeezy

It has been a tough year so far for Jeezy after turning himself into Atlanta PD after charges of terrorist threats, false imprisonment and battery, following a dispute with his teenaged son. Now the rapper is dealing with more drama with the law once again.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Jeezy was arrested yesterday afternoon (Jan. 21) and charged with obstruction for allegedly cursing at officers and refusing to provide his name.

Police spokesman George Gordon said Jeezy—real name Jay Wayne Jenkins—was booked into the Fulton County Jail and released late Tuesday on a $1,000 bond.

While the Superior Court of Fulton County’s Intake Unit was not at liberty to discuss the arrest, a search of their inmate database revealed that he was booked for the misdemeanor charge of Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

SOURCE:

Also On Hot 96.3: