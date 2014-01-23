Ice Cube Turns ‘Goodnight Moon’ Into Gangsta’s Fairytale [VIDEO]

Rapper/actor Ice Cube has made a name for himself in the entertainment business by getting his hands in a little bit of everything. He’s a rapper, actor, producer, and director. On his recent visit to “Arsenio,” Ice Cube revealed he was about to get himself involved in writing children’s books.

After announcing to the audience about his new venture, he showed a video of himself remixing the classic children’s book “Goodnight Moon.” The video is hilarious because Cube spits it like it was an extra verse from an old N.W.A. record.

How well does “Straight Outta Compton” and “Goodnight Moon” match up? Find out in the clip below.

We aren’t ones to gloat, but we’ve been doing Gangsta’s Fairytale at The Urban Daily for some time. Check out how M.O.P. remixed “Goodnight Moon” for us.

Who had the better remix?

