Talib Kweli: Macklemore is Real Hip Hop, His Fans are Not

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have a fan in Talib Kweli, and says the hate is misguided; it’s not them, it’s their fans.

Via TMZ:

Talib came out swinging on DJ Whoo Kid’s SiriusXM show today … defending Mack & Ryan against rap fans and critics by saying, ”When  you hear people dissing them, they really dissing their audience.”

He explained, “Their audience don’t know about hip hop, but their audience is into them.”

It’s an interesting perspective … because ever since Macklemore blew up last year he’s been hearing that he has an unfair “white rapper” advantage.

Talib doesn’t buy it, but check the clip … he addresses the whole white rapper theory.

Talib Kweli: Macklemore is Real Hip Hop, His Fans are Not was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

