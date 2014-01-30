Freestyle: Big Sean – ‘1st Quarter’ [AUDIO/VIDEO]

Rio On The Radio

Big Sean is back on his grind.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper kicks off 2014 with a vengeance by dropping a new song and video for “1st Quarter.” Produced by KeY Wane, with additional production by Travi$ Scott.

Check the Visuals and this new fire from the Detroit rapper.

He shouts out his fiancée Naya Rivera (“My girl the baddest”) and even makes a candid confession.

“I’m way too skinny for jail, ho / So I gotta stay rich enough just for the bail, ho,” raps Sean Don.

