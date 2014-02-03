Waitress Gets ‘Blessed’ With $1,075 Tip On A $29 Bill

When Khadijah Muhammad arrived at Cheddar’s restaurant in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday to work her shift as a waitress, she had received a second notice on her door that utilities would be turned off at her home if a payment was not made.

Her struggle to pay bills was further strained when her mother fell ill from a heart attack earlier this month.

“All I wanted was to see my mother one more time,” Muhammad said. “With God’s help, I managed to make it up there driving in the middle of the big snow storm that hit earlier this month. I was able to see her and she pulled through, thankfully. When I got back home in Knoxville, it started to sink in how much work I missed and that I was not going to be able to pay all of my bills. I’ve been trying to pick up any extra shifts that I can.”

But during her Wednesday shift, a family she was serving rung up a $29.30 bill, but left a $1,075, WBIR reports.

“I just remember seeing a comma after the one and knew it wasn’t $10,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ And I just lost my balance and I was like, ‘Does this say a thousand dollars?’ I could not believe it.”

But it was true: the family left nearly $1,100 with note that read, “Jesus Blessed us and we were led to give it to you. God Bless!”

Muhammad says the family did not stand out in any particular way, nor does she know who they are; they left before she could see them off. She is curious about why the family left $1,075, being that it is a pretty odd figure.

“I was up all last night just thanking God and crying about this, so thankful,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep and even tried to see if there was some mention of the number 1,075 in scripture.”

Regardless of the who, when and why, Muhammad is very thankful for the tip.

“I just want to thank them,” she said. “Thank them so much, because I’m humbled. I’m grateful. I do believe that God led you to me at this time in my life,” said a tearful Muhammad.

