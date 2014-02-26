Uncategorized
New Video Teaser: Rick Ross Ft. French Montana + Diddy “Nobody”

Source | Rap-Up

"We Dont Believe You...You Need More People" | Rick Ross' Top 10 Biggest Lies

Oh Rick Ross... That very controversial line he spit in "U.O.E.N.O" has the world all up on his back, like people are furious with this guy right now! I've heard of radio stations removing ALL his music off their station, possibly losing endorsement money and then some. Now whatever will come of his controversial ways will come, til then...here's a couple more questionable lines from the Bawse people just don't believe. [Via Bossip] RICK ROSS REEBOK GIVES RAPPER THE BOOT RICK ROSS CONCERT CANCELLED AMIDST RAPE PROTESTS Rick Ross Needs A Lesson On How To Apologize For Rape Lyrics Rick Ross Says He Doesn’t Know What Rape Is After His ‘DATE RAPE’ Lyrics [VIDEO] Be sure to tune into the Midday’s weekly 10am-3pm with RoDigga! Facebook Main: ro.digga Facebook 2: rodigga2 Twitter: @RoDigga Instagram: @RoDigga

