New Video Teaser: Rick Ross Ft. French Montana + Diddy “Nobody”

"We Dont Believe You...You Need More People" | Rick Ross' Top 10 Biggest Lies
1. That infamous "Molly/Rape" line in U.O.E.N.O...Source: 1 of 10
2. “I’m sellin dope, straight off the iPhone” – 9 PieceSource: 2 of 10
3. Rawse claims that one of the world’s most dangerous men owes HIM favorsSource: 3 of 10
4. Rawse lies about Corrections Officer pastSource: 4 of 10
5. “I seen a hundred n*ggas die/I put that on my life, Lord, I wouldn’t tell a lie” – 100 Black CoffinsSource: 5 of 10
6. “Riding in the Lotus, Teflon Don/With an ambitious b*tch, lotus flower bomb” – Keys to the CribSource: 6 of 10
7. “Had a couple seizures, call it minor setbacks” – I’m A Boss (Remix)Source: 7 of 10
8. Ricky claims MMG Tour was canceled because of ONE promoter...not gang-related threatsSource: 8 of 10
9. “I’m not a star, somebody lied/I got a chopper in the car, so don’t make it come alive” – JohnSource: 9 of 10
10. “I pray to God I look my killer in his eyes” – I’m A BossSource: 10 of 10
