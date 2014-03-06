According to Radar Online, Lindsay Lohan acted up so badly during the filming of her new OWN documentary, that Ms. Oprah Winfrey had to come over to speak with her personally about her behavior! And she was sufficiently blunt too!

Take a look at the train wreck in the video below!

Ummm…do you know how bad you must be acting to get Oprah freaking Winfrey to curse at you? We’re just saying! Get it together Lindsay…it may be your last chance.

Lindsay Lohan’s Antics Annoy Oprah To The Point Of Cussing [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com