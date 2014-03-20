After announcing their upcoming Monster Tour on Twitter Eminem and Rihanna have now released dates and cities for their U.S. stadium trek.

Em and RiRi will hit the road this summer on a three-city excursion, which begins on Aug. 7 at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The dynamic duo will also hit the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 at Comerica Park in Eminem’s hometown of Detroit.

American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning March 20 at 10AM ET. Go to Eminem.com for more information.

Meanwhile, fans can get access to pre-sale tickets on March 22 if they follow Live Nation on Facebook.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale March 28 at LiveNation.com.

So Far Here Are Some Of The Monster Tour Dates:

Aug. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. | Rose Bowl

Aug. 16 — East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Aug. 22 — Detroit, Mich. | Comerica Park

Eminem Announces a Tease of Upcoming Moster Tour Dates with Rihanna was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: