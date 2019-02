Brooke Wilson-Johnson a 19 year old lunch lady was taken to jail on Monday following a hearing in Grand Rapids. She earlier pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of aiding and abetting delinquent acts.x-lunchroom aide who authorities say paid students to beat up a fourth-grader has been sentenced to seven days in jail and a year of probation.

