I’m Still Diddy, but ‘Will Always Be ‘Puff Daddy’

Diddy has taken to Twitter to clear up reports today that he changed his name back to his original moniker, Puff Daddy.

In a video teaser for his new single “Big Homie” featuring Rick Ross and French Montana, the mogul who has gone by Diddy for several years reintroduced himself as Puff Daddy.

The news made headlines (slow news day), but the Bad Boy Entertainment founder says he still goes by Diddy.

Diddy’s next album, “MMM,” is due later this year.

