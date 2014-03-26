Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

I’m Still Diddy, but ‘Will Always Be ‘Puff Daddy’

Leave a comment

 

diddy getty

Getty

Diddy has taken to Twitter to clear up reports today that he changed his name back to his original moniker, Puff Daddy.

In a video teaser for his new single “Big Homie” featuring Rick Ross and French Montana, the mogul who has gone by Diddy for several years reintroduced himself as Puff Daddy.

The news made headlines (slow news day), but the Bad Boy Entertainment founder says he still goes by Diddy.

 

diddy-tweets

 

Diddy’s next album, “MMM,” is due later this year.

source

I’m Still Diddy, but ‘Will Always Be ‘Puff Daddy’ was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

big homie , Diddy , mmm , P Diddy , Puff Daddy , Sean Combs

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close