Kanye Checks In to LAPD

Kanye West quietly checked in and out of a police station when no one was looking yesterday (Thursday March 27th).

The rapper avoided the paparazzi and remained in custody for less than an hour, reports TMZ.

He was booked in connection with his misdemeanor battery casefor beating photographer Daniel Ramos at LAX in July. Earlier this month, West pled no contest and was required to turn himself in for booking.

According to Rap-up.com., Ye’ went to the Hollywood LAPD station and got his mug shot taken and was also fingerprinted. He was in and out in 49 minutes total. As part of his plea deal, West was sentenced to two years of probation, 24 anger management therapy sessions, and 250 hours of community service.

He has also agreed to stay away from Ramos and must pay for the photographer’s damaged equipment and any medical expenses.

