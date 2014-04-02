Score One For Olivia Pope: Columbus Short’s Victim Not Pressing Charges

You can tell us Olivia Pope is not a real person if you want to…but after what TMZ just reported….we are going to have to disagree because someone just fixed a whole lot of trouble for “Scandal” star Columbus Short!

According to TMZ, the guy that Short allegedly beat down has refused to press charges against the actor despite serious injuries to his head and back. Why you ask? Well supposedly it’s because of family ties.

Check out what the alleged victim looked like after allegedly being thrashed by Short (aka Harrison) in the pic below.

The victim’s lawyer reportedly told TMZ that he’s been in contact with Columbus’ management to come to some sort of settlement without involving police. We’re told the victim has made it clear to investigators he doesn’t want the case pursued criminally.

His lawyer claims that because both men are cool with the same people the victim wants to just squash the whole situation.

Our guess is that… this whole thing probably gets translated into something along the lines of…Columbus Short has got money to spend and the victim is willing to help him spend it! Seems simple enough to us.

The police can move forward with this case…but without cooperation from the victim…it probably won’t be worth their time.

The gladiators win again!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

29 Awesome "Scandal" Quotes 12 photos Launch gallery 29 Awesome "Scandal" Quotes 1. Olivia Pope Source:Disney ABC Television Group 1 of 12 2. Quinn Perkins Source:Getty 2 of 12 3. Sally Langston Source:Getty 3 of 12 4. Fitz Source:Getty 4 of 12 5. Olivia Pope Source:Getty 5 of 12 6. Harrison Source:Getty 6 of 12 7. Olivia Pope Source:Getty 7 of 12 8. Jake Source:Getty 8 of 12 9. Olivia Pope Source:Getty 9 of 12 10. Huck Source:Getty 10 of 12 11. Liv Source:ABC Courtesy 11 of 12 12. Liv and Fitz Source:Getty 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 29 Awesome “Scandal” Quotes 29 Awesome "Scandal" Quotes

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

RHOA Drama: The Porsha Williams And Kenya Moore Bruhaha 911 Call [AUDIO]

RIP: Frankie Knuckles Godfather Of Chicago House Music Dead At 59

It’s Official: Love & Hip Hop New York’s Mendeecees Harris Is A Free Man [VIDEO]

RHOA Hype: Porsha Accused Of Beating The Twirl Out Of Kenya For Publicity

UPDATE: Details Emerge On The Shooting Of Love & Hip Hop ATL’s Benzino [HOSPITAL PICS]

Love & Hip Hop Star Benzino Shot Multiple Times Leaving His Mother’s Funeral

RHOA Drama: Did Porsha Williams Beat The Brakes Off Kenya Moore At The Reunion?

BBWLA Drama: Draya And Sundy Carter Went At It Again On Twitter [TWEETS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Score One For Olivia Pope: Columbus Short’s Victim Not Pressing Charges was originally published on theurbandaily.com