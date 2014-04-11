NewsOne Minute: BET Is Rebooting ‘Comic View’, Sommore To Host

“Get Your Laugh On” BET Brings “Comic View” Back

“Comic View on BET coming at you six nights a week, get your laugh on…” I cannot tell you how much joy that show brought to my life as a kid. That was practically family programming in my house. And the jokes told on “Comic View” were often the topic of conversation at school the next day. And even though I realized, as the years progressed, that the show didn’t have the same draw it once did, I was surprised to see tat BET got rid of it. But today, I’m happily though trepidatiously reporting that BET has decided to bring the stand up comedy show back to the airwaves. Veteran Queen of Comedy, Sommore will serve as the host, introducing an entirely new class of comedians to the world. Read more.

Obama Could Stand to Be a Little More Like LBJ

On Thursday, President Barack Obama joined other dignitaries at a civil rights summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signature accomplishment as president—passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. And in a nod to the shoulders that he stands on, Obama said, “I have lived out the promise of LBJ’s efforts.” But some Americans, particularly those who lived through LBJ’s presidency, wish that President Obama not only reaped the rewards of President Johnson’s leadership but also led more like him. Read more.

RIP Karyn Washington: Founder of “For Brown Girls” & #DarkSkinRedLip Project

We are sad to report that Karyn Washington, founder of “For Brown Girls” (FBG) and the #DarkSkinRedLip Project has passed away from an apparent suicide. Washington, from the Baltimore area, received kudos from so many black women after launching the #darkskinredlip project after rapper, A$AP Rocky, said red lips on dark girls don’t mix. Read more.

Ellen & Pharrell Surprise Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences Students with $50k!

Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences (DAAS) students have a lot to be happy about today. In addition to dazzling web viewers with their now-viral rendition of Pharrell’s hit single, the kids got a huge gift from Ellen today: $50,000! According to DAAS CEO Maurice G. Morton, 80 percent of the schools’ students live at or below the poverty line, and 98 percent of them qualify for free or reduced lunch. While many schools have shuttered their arts programs, DAAS uses music and art to ensure their students stay engaged and motivated to learn. Read more.

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics Veteran, Sounds Off On Gay Athletes

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell said Wednesday that gay athletes’ current fight for equality and acceptance reminds him of some of the same struggles black athletes faced in the 1960s. Russell, who won 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics, said talk about whether gay athletes can be good teammates or if they might disrupt locker rooms are the same questions black athletes heard years ago, when colleges and professional leagues were struggling with the concept of integration. Read more.

