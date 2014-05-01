Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram Reveals Exactly How Immature He Is [PHOTO]

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has always been a polarizing figure in the realm of pop culture. He’s done some ignorant things in the past and we’ve forgiven him because we know people make mistakes. However, Mayweather’s recent Instagram post took things a way too far.

In case you don’t know, Floyd Mayweather and his fiancee Miss Jackson recently ended their relationship. Instead of being sad in private, he’s put all of their business on the internet’s front steps. Mayweather posted a photo on the social site of an ultrasound result. The photo reveals Miss Jackson was pregnant and it looks like twins. The issue is she got an abortion and that’s the reason the boxer ended the relationship.

Along with the photo, Mayweather captioned, “The real reason me and Shantel Christine Jackson @missjackson broke up was because she got a abortion, and I’m totally against killing babies. She killed our twin babies.” The post has since been deleted. It’s safe to say fans went in on the boxer in his comments which pushed him to remove the photo.

Floyd Mayweather and Miss Jackson split up last year after he proposed with a ten million dollar ring. And he’s continued to be butt hurt ever since the dissolution of their relationship.

We’ve heard of publicly shaming exes before bout that is lower than low. Come on son!

