T-Boz Battles H1N1 and Talks About It.

TLC’s T-Boz is speaking out on her recent bout with the H1N1 virus. The singer, who also battles sickle-cell anemia, tells “Life & Style” magazine that she wasted no time after she and her daughter came down with sore throats. T-Boz says a doctor told them that her daughter had the flu and that she, herself, had the dreaded swine flu. The TLC singer says, quote, “I made arrangements right away for my daughter to stay with my mom.” T-Boz then self-quarantined while taking a doctor-prescribed cocktail of antivirals and steroids. She says her only concern was that she felt like she couldn’t breathe. Doctors told her the H1N1 was just running its course and she would be fine.

T-Boz is the latest music star to come down with the new and powerful strain of the flu virus. It caused Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman to miss out on the Soul Train Awards and also forced Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell miss an entire week of album promotion the week the Backstreet Boys’ latest album “This Is Us” album arrived in stores.

Also On Hot 96.3: