You’ll Never Guess Where Jay Z Is Opening His New 40/40 Club (Hint: It Involves Airplanes!)

Who cares about having a layover when you can just party it up at 40/40 club to kill time? Thanks to Jay Z, that’s a reality!
On Wednesday, the hip-hop mogul opened the third location of his popular sports bar at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. According to reports, the club is open to ticketed passengers in the Concourse D concessions area, and there are also plans in the works to create a special VIP section!
MUST READ: 27 Moments Of Jay Z Being Richer Than You
“We want to have the same type of feel as the regular 40/40 Club,” said Victoria Hong, a spokeswoman for Delaware North Companies (which partners with the rap mogul.) “It’s the airport version of the 40/40 Club.”
The new Atlanta airport 40/40 club joins the original Manhattan location, and additional Brooklyn spot. Check out a slideshow posted by lifeandtimes.com here. http://lifeandtimes.com/atl-fly
MUST READ: Jay Z & Beyonce Drop ‘Run’ Trailer & It’s Everything We’ve Ever Dreamed Of In A Mini-Movie
Looks like Beyonce’s hubby wasn’t playing when he said “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man!”
RELATED STORIES
10 Reasons Why Jay-Z Is A BOSS!
SNL Pokes Fun At Solange, Jay Z & Beyonce, Offers Hilarious Explanation For Elevator Brawl
Check Out This Gallery
Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes
Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes
1. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight1 of 23
2. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight2 of 23
3. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight3 of 23
4. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight4 of 23
5. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight5 of 23
6. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight6 of 23
7. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight7 of 23
8. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight8 of 23
9. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight9 of 23
10. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight10 of 23
11. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight11 of 23
12. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight12 of 23
13. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight13 of 23
14. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight14 of 23
15. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight15 of 23
16. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight16 of 23
17. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight17 of 23
18. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight18 of 23
19. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight19 of 23
20. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight20 of 23
21. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight21 of 23
22. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight22 of 23
You’ll Never Guess Where Jay Z Is Opening His New 40/40 Club (Hint: It Involves Airplanes!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com