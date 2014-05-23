Entertainment
You’ll Never Guess Where Jay Z Is Opening His New 40/40 Club (Hint: It Involves Airplanes!)

Who cares about having a layover when you can just party it up at 40/40 club to kill time? Thanks to Jay Z, that’s a reality!

On Wednesday, the hip-hop mogul opened the third location of his popular sports bar at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. According to reports, the club is open to ticketed passengers in the Concourse D concessions area, and there are also plans in the works to create a special VIP section!

“We want to have the same type of feel as the regular 40/40 Club,” said Victoria Hong, a spokeswoman for Delaware North Companies (which partners with the rap mogul.) “It’s the airport version of the 40/40 Club.”

The new Atlanta airport 40/40 club joins the original Manhattan location, and additional Brooklyn spot. Check out a slideshow posted by lifeandtimes.com here. http://lifeandtimes.com/atl-fly

Looks like Beyonce’s hubby wasn’t playing when he said “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man!”

