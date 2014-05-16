Uncategorized
Home

Trinidad Jame$ Best Sneaker Moment On Instagram [GALLERY]

Leave a comment

Trinidad Jame$ has become one of the go to hip hop artist when it comes to checking out the newest releases of the hottest sneakers, giving a sneak peek of his latest OG sneaker pick-ups or documenting his favorite sneaker spots around the country. While Trinidad might still be considered a new comer in the hip-hop game, he’s considered a sneaker enthusiast as the rapper started collecting sneakers before his hit single “All Gold Everything.”

Trinidad Jame$ Best Sneaker Moment On Instagram [GALLERY] was originally published on giantlife.com

adidas , Jordan , Nike , reebok , Trinidad Jame$

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close