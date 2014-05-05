GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s Sexy Crop Top & Skirt Set

Rihanna doesn’t miss a moment to show off her enviable curves and gorgeous legs. She stepped out to the Roc Nation Sport’s Anniversary Luncheon at Da Silvano restaurant in Soho wearing a Kiko Mizuhara for Opening Ceremony crop top and skirt. Rihanna paired her set with Manolo Blahnik sandals, a gold cuff bracelet and a statement bag.

I love this look on Rihanna! She demonstrates the perfect way to dress up a crop top and skirt, and adds interest to her look with a bold attention-grabbing bag. This outfit is super easy to pull off. Grab a matching top and skirt set, and accessorize to your heart’s content. Check out three options we found online.

Look #1: Date // Topshop set / Sophia Webster heels

Add a pop of color to a Topshop crop top and skirt set with Sophia Webster heels and NARS lipstick. House of Holland shades, Snark Factory earrings, a Hirasucraft clutch and Make Up For Ever shadow will top off your look.

Look #2: Brunch // Clover Canyon set / Modcloth sandals

Go for the bold in a printed Clover Canyon set paired with Tory Burch orange lipstick and Lorac bronzer. Modcloth sandals, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Fossil jewelry and a Rebecca Minkoff bag are the perfect add-ons.

Look #3: Party // Ribbon set / Zara sandals

Jazz up a Ribbon crop top and skirt set with Zara sandals, a Sophia Webster clutch, Miu Miu sunglasses and Guess bracelets. Finish your look with a Sephora lip stain and Essie nail polish.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

