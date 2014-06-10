Former UConn Player Stefanie Dolson Falls Off Riser While Meeting President Obama [VIDEO]

The University of Connecticut center Stefanie Dolson got the chance to take on the Commander in Chief in dance off on Monday, however things didn’t go as planned for the UConn center.

Both UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams were being honored at the White House, and, as promised, President Obama said he would take on Dolson in their long talked about dance off with the two-national champion who currently plays for the Washington Mystics.

While Obama wrapped up his speech, Dolson got happy feet and fell off a riser as the team took pictures. Watch the video below.

