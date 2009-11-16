Birdman and Cash Money Gives Back to the N.O.

Cash Money CEOs Slim and Birdman are giving back to the people in their hometown of New Orleans this Thanksgiving. The rappers will be giving away between 14 to 16 hundred turkeys paid for with funds from their Johnny and Gladys Williams Foundation.

The foundation honors the rappers’ parents and Slim tells AllHipHop.com that being able to give back to their community really means a lot. He says, quote, “This makes us feel just as good as those getting the turkeys.” This isn’t the rappers’ only philanthropic venture.

The two just started the Cash Money for Kids Program, which gives students, who do well in school, free tickets to see the NBA’s New Orleans Hornets. Birdman and Slim’s 13th Annual Turkey Giveaway is scheduled to take place November 24th at New Orleans’ Taylor Park.

Also On Hot 96.3: