‘Dear White People’ Presents ‘How To Fake You Watched The BET Awards’

Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you plan to watch the 2014 BET Awards tonight. You can still fake like you did, though!

Let’s face it, there’s a lot of great stuff coming TV this Sunday. The season finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding” is airing tonight, and so is the next episode of “True Blood”! Let’s not even get started on what the networks plan to air.

With so many options, it’s almost inevitable that not every black person in existence will be watching the BET Awards. It’s statistically impossible. Unfortunatley, it’s still a widely held expectation that you’ll be tuning in for the annual ceremony if you’re African-American. People will ask you about it!

Can’t stand the embarassment that you may face when someone wants your opinion on the show? Dear White People has you covered! Check out the instructional video for a few helpful hints on how to fool your friends.

