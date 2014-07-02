Knife-Wielding Man Attempts To Kill Michael Strahan

The all-around affable co-host of “Live! With Kelly and Michael,” Michael Strahan (pictured) is apparently not loved by everyone! According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Andre Johnson, a homeless man wielding a knife, visited the ABC-TV studios in New York City on Tuesday morning, where one of Strahan’s shows is housed, and threatened to kill the former gridiron player. Johnson is now facing charges of felony attempted assault as well as menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

A police report states that Johnson showed up at 8 a.m. at the Times Square studio. Johnson, who reportedly got in to a shoutfest with security, pulled out a knife and announced that he intended to stab Strahan. A police officer who had been moonlighting as a security guard managed to overtake Johnson and wrestle away the serrated knife.

When Johnson was questioned by police, he reportedly confessed to his murderous intent stating, “I was there to kill Michael Strahan.” Police have not released any information on Johnson’s reasons for making Strahan his target.

Luckily, the former defensive end for the Giants reportedly did not even get wind of Johnson’s alleged intent until later in the afternoon according to the New York Post.

Johnson, who has out-of-state warrants, will most likely be held without bail.

