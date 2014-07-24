The Official Fifty Shades of Grey Trailer Is Here!

Millions of women and a few men that don’t want to admit around the world have read the book and now, the movie is officially set in stone! Fifty Shades of Grey is coming to the big screen and it has a Valentines Day release. Yes! 2/14/15 is the tentative date for the Movie. If you are on the fence…the trailer may change your mind.
Studio: Focus Features
Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
Screenwriter: Kelly Marcel, Mark Bomback
Starring: Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Rita Ora, Marcia Gay Harden, Callum Keith Rennie
Genre: Drama
MPAA Rating: Not Available
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours