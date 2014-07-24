Entertainment
The Official Fifty Shades of Grey Trailer Is Here!

Millions of women and a few men that don’t want to admit around the world have read the book and now, the movie is officially set in stone! Fifty Shades of Grey is coming to the big screen and it has a Valentines Day release. Yes! 2/14/15 is the tentative date for the Movie. If you are on the fence…the trailer may change your mind.

Studio: Focus Features

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Screenwriter: Kelly Marcel, Mark Bomback

Starring: Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Rita Ora, Marcia Gay Harden, Callum Keith Rennie

Genre: Drama

MPAA Rating: Not Available

