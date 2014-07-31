5 Must-Have Products For Your Summer Makeup Bag

Summertime is a great time to accentuate your natural beauty. But which products should you be using?

Bronzer

Summer beauty is all about obtaining a natural glow, and bronzer can help achieve it.

To perfect a sun-kissed look, use either cream or powder bronzer and a brush: apply across your hairline, the hollows of your cheeks, and your jawline. Don’t forget to blend!

Highlighter

As far as highlighters, add a bit of sculpted shimmer to your skin by applying highlighter to the top of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, the center of your forehead, your chin, the inner corners of your eyes, and your brow bone.

For added light, consider mixing liquid or cream highlighter with liquid or cream face moisturizer.

